16-year-old facing 1st-degree murder charge following fatal Scarborough shooting

On Friday, officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. TPS

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the shooting death of a Scarborough man last week.

On Feb. 8, police were called to an apartment above a plaza in the Lawrence and Pharmacy area around 7:00 p.m.

They located a man with serious injuries who was later pronounced dead on scene.

He was identified as 62-year-old Cam-Thanh Tat of Toronto.

He appeared in court earlier today.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.

