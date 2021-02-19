Loading articles...

Sentencing hearing continues for man who pleaded guilty to murdering two children

Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 12:58 pm EST

Edmonton Law Courts are shown in Edmonton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — A sentencing hearing continues today in Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench for a man who admitted to assaulting his girlfriend and killing her two young children.

The 31-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

One of the children was three and the other was just over six months old when they were stabbed to death and their mother was assaulted at an Edmonton apartment in December 2018.

The man automatically gets a life sentence, but the Crown put forward a joint recommendation with the defence that he not be eligible to apply for parole for 17 years.

Prosecutors say the sentence must send a strong message because the case involves the death of two children and the brutal assault of an intimate partner.

A defence lawyer is making his submissions on the man’s sentence this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press

