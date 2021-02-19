Loading articles...

Ontario reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths

Headwater Heath Care Centre's COVID-19 assessment centre in Orangeville. Photo credit: FACEBOOK/Headwaters Health Care Centre

Ontario is reporting 1,150 cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths on Friday.

The Ford government is expected to make an announcement on Friday afternoon on whether Toronto, Peel and York Regions will see their stay-at home orders lifted next week.

The province reported 1,038 cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths on Thursday.

More details to come.

