Ontario LTC COVID-19 Commission reveals their first batch of interviews

Ontario Minister of Long Term Care Merrilee Fullerton answers questions during the daily briefing at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Thursday May 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Ontario Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission says they will be interviewing several provincial government officials in the coming week.

On Monday, February 22nd, they will speak with Dr. David Williams, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. The following Wednesday, February 24th, they will speak with both Health Minister Christine Elliott, and Deputy Health Minister Helen Angus. And on Friday, February 26th, they’ll interview Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton, as well as the Deputy Long-Term Care Minister, Richard Steele.

The commission is an independent entity that exists to “investigate how and why COVID-19 spread in long-term care homes, what was done to prevent the spread, and the impact of key elements of the existing system on the spread,” according to their website.

The three commissioners leading the investigation include the Honourable Justice Frank N. Marrocco, who is serving as the lead Commissioner. He has served as a justice for the past 16 years in Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice.

The commission also includes Angela Coke, a former senior executive of the Ontario Public Service, and Dr. Jack Kitts, who served as the President and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital until June 2020.

In October 2020, the independent commission released a list of interim recommendations to minimize the effects of a second wave of COVID-19.

It intends to submit its report by the end of April, 2021.

