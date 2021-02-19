Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
No cat-astrophe: Police find kittens in 'suspicious package'
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 19, 2021 11:21 am EST
Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 11:28 am EST
NEW MIAMI, Ohio — A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.
The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.
“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note also read. “She began giving birth at 2 p.m.”
A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.” They were being cared for at a local humane society.