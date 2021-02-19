Loading articles...

Nevada's Rosen to lead tourism-focused Senate subcommittee

Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 7:28 pm EST

LAS VEGAS — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada has been selected to lead a new subcommittee in the Senate overseeing tourism and trade.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Washington Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell tapped Rosen to lead the new committee. Cantwell chairs the Senate’s Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Rosen, a Democrat, lobbied Cantwell’s committee to create the tourism-focused subcommittee, which can focus on the needs of visitor-dependent states like Nevada, Hawaii and Florida while also promoting trade and exports.

Rosen says she will use the new role to help the tourism industry recover from the pandemic-related economic crisis.

The Associated Press

