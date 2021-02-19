More snow, another messy morning commute for GTA drivers

It’s another snowy morning commute for much of the GTA Friday morning with another round of snow making for a slick drive.

Parts of the city received anywhere from 2 to 20 centimetres of fresh snow overnight with the western portion of the GTA being the hardest hit.

A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Toronto, Peel and Halton.

Winter Wx Travel Advisory continues for #Toronto and west end GTA. It will end later this morning

— Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) February 19, 2021

Environment Canada says drivers should give themselves some extra time if they are going anywhere in the morning.

The snowfall began Thursday afternoon and continued through the overnight. It is expected to fall through the morning until around 9 a.m.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” says Environment Canada.

— Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) February 19, 2021

The City of Toronto is asking businesses and homeowners to plan to get up early to shovel off their sidewalks.

It’s also asking Torontonians and private contractors to not push snow into bike lanes and roadways, calling it dangerous.

A winter storm took hold of the GTA and much of Southern Ontario Monday evening into Tuesday morning disrupting the reopening of schools in three Ontario COVID-19 hot spots where in-person classes were set to resume.