Mississauga trucker guilty of manslaughter in death of woman in Edmonton hotel

An Alberta jury has found a man guilty of manslaughter in the death of a woman whose bloody body was found in an Edmonton hotel bathtub.

Bradley Barton, a former trucker from Mississauga, pleaded not guilty to killing Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, at the Yellowhead Inn in 2011.

Barton, who is 52, testified that he arranged to pay Gladue for sex and was shocked when he woke the next morning to find her body.

The Crown argued Barton performed a sexual act on Gladue while she was passed out and, when she was bleeding profusely, dumped her in the tub.

Medical experts told the trial that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and she bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.

A jury in 2015 found Barton not guilty of first-degree murder in Gladue’s death, and both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court ordered a new trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

