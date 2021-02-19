Feds release list of approved quarantine hotels for incoming international travellers

The federal government has unveiled its list of approved quarantine hotels for air travellers coming into Canada.

As of this Monday, anyone landing in Canada following a non-essential international trip will have to isolate in one of the hotels while they wait for the results of a COVID-19 test taken when upon their arrival.

It could be up to 72 hours and travellers have to pay the hotel themselves.

If you’re landing at Pearson Airport, there are four options:

Alt Hotel Pearson Airport

Four Points by Sheraton and Element Toronto Airport

Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport

Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto International Airport

The others are for Calgary International Airport, Vancouver International Aiport, and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

Hotel stopover bookings are managed by American Express Global Business Travel and available by phone only. To book your mandatory 3-night hotel stopover, call 1-800-294-8253.

When the round of travel restrictions was first announced on Jan. 29, Trudeau said travellers will need to remain in these selected hotels until results come back, which could take around three days and cost them close to $2,000.

Those with negative test results will be able to then quarantine for the remainder of the mandatory two weeks at home, while those with positive tests will be required to quarantine in designated government facilities.

Trudeau says there will be exceptions for some essential workers but says no one should be travelling for any non-essential reason right now.

Failure to comply with any requirements or providing false information may result in fines, penalties, or imprisonment.