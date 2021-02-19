Loading articles...

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 4:08 pm EST

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. It's Chicago - where Kanye West was raised - as the name of baby No. 3 with Kim Kardashian West. Mom made the announcement Friday, Jan. 18, 2018, on her app without explanation. Chicago was born Monday, Jan. 15 weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins big sister North and middle brother Saint. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kim Kardashian’s marriage to rapper Kanye West is said to be officially over.

Kardashian filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage on Friday.

Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids, TMZ reports.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ both Kardashian and West are committed to co-parenting together.

The impending end of “Kimye” brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul.

They have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014.

In early 2021, rumours began to swirl that Kardashian was considering separating from the long-time rapper as their marriage was said to be on the rocks following multiple outbursts from West on social media and in public.

It was the first marriage for the 43-year-old West, and the third for the 40-year-old Kardashian.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

With files from The Associated Press

