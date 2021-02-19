Jury deliberating in trial of man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel room

EDMONTON — A jury has begun deliberating the fate of an Ontario man accused of killing a woman whose bloody body was found in the bathtub of his Edmonton hotel room.

Bradley Barton has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Barton has testified that he arranged to pay Gladue for sex and was shocked when he woke the next morning to find her dead in the tub.

The Crown has argued that Barton performed a sexual act on Gladue while she was passed out and, when she was bleeding profusely, dumped her in the tub.

Medical experts have testified that Gladue bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina and had four times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her blood when she was found.

The jury was to begin deliberations Thursday afternoon but was delayed after two jurors were excused over questions about their impartiality.

This is the second trial for Barton in Gladue’s death.

His first trial in 2015 sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women after he was acquitted for first-degree murder. The case ended up before the Supreme Court of Canada. The high court ordered in 2019 that Barton be retried.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press