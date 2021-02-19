Loading articles...

'I'm not holding the phone!;' Toronto city councillor gets flack for voting on budget while driving

Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 8:39 am EST

There was a bizarre moment near the end of Toronto City Council’s nine hour marathon meeting on Thursday.

During the virtual council meeting to finalize the city budget, Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher was called out by others for voting on motions while driving.

Fletcher claimed a staff member was holding the phone and lifted both her hands to show she was not in fact holding the phone herself. She then demanded the phone be switched off, and dropped out of the meeting.

She later rejoined after the mayor and city clerk said no rule exists that prohibit councillors from taking part in a meeting while driving.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Expect delays on the WB 401 in Cambridge because of this cleanup. #WB401 #Cambridge
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:45 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Winter Wx Travel Advisory continues for #Toronto and west end GTA. It will end later this morning ⁦@680NEWSweather⁩ ⁦…
Latest Weather
Read more