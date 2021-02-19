How America’s biggest flour company survived 2020

In today’s Big Story podcast, remember when flour disappeared for a brief moment as we stocked up for the pandemic? It wasn’t because we bought up all the flour in the world. Companies were just struggling to mill it, package it, and transport it to us as quickly as we were using it. Take King Arthur Flour, one of the oldest companies in the United States. It saw sales skyrocket by 2,000 per cent. When demand started to shoot up, their mills had the flour to replenish supply but had run out of packaging. So how did they cope? And will the unprecedented demand for flour continue in 2021?

Guest: Meghan McCarron

