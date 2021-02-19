Government funding announced for harbourfront development in Saint John, N.B.

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The federal, provincial and municipal governments have announced funding to prepare the former coast guard property on the waterfront in Saint John, N.B., for redevelopment.

The federal and Saint John governments are each committing $9 million, while the province will provide $6 million.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the funding will help develop the area while attracting substantial private sector investment.

The money will be used for site preparation and improvements to the trail and pedway system in the area.

Private investment in the commercial and residential development of the two-and-a-half hectare site is estimated at close to $300 million.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling joked the property is currently the most expensive parking lot in the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press