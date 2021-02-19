Loading articles...

Government funding announced for harbourfront development in Saint John, N.B.

Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The federal, provincial and municipal governments have announced funding to prepare the former coast guard property on the waterfront in Saint John, N.B., for redevelopment.

The federal and Saint John governments are each committing $9 million, while the province will provide $6 million.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the funding will help develop the area while attracting substantial private sector investment.

The money will be used for site preparation and improvements to the trail and pedway system in the area.  

Private investment in the commercial and residential development of the two-and-a-half hectare site is estimated at close to $300 million.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling joked the property is currently the most expensive parking lot in the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of Townline in Cambridge. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:15 AM
Our colleague @Irene680NEWS has us thinking warm thoughts. Looking at the 6 day forecast, we do have a few days abo…
Latest Weather
Read more