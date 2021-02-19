Loading articles...

Ethics committee rejects plan to relocate Quebec deer that were slated to be killed

Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 12:44 pm EST

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A plan to relocate deer from a Montreal-area park has fallen through after an ethics committee deemed the strategy unsafe.

About half the population of white-tailed deer in Michel-Chartrand park was slated to be killed because officials said the animals’ numbers were twice what the park on Montreal’s south shore can support.

But the city of Longueuil relented and moved to relocate the deer to a sanctuary following protests from citizens.

The relocation plan submitted by an animal rescue group was analyzed by a veterinary ethics committee, which concluded the strategy wouldn’t work.

Ethics committee head Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt said today the plan raised too many questions and had several problems at every step in the proposed process to move the animals.

He says the group’s strategy would have endangered the lives of deer and their handlers. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEARED: NB 427 at Hwy 7. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:15 AM
Our colleague @Irene680NEWS has us thinking warm thoughts. Looking at the 6 day forecast, we do have a few days abo…
Latest Weather
Read more