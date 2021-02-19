Domestic assault charges dropped against Raptors guard Terence Davis

The New York District Attorney’s office has dismissed domestic assault charges against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The charges stemmed from an incident at a hotel in October last year.

Davis was facing seven charges, including two counts of third-degree assault after he was arrested in New York City on Oct. 27 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to an NYPD statement, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.”

Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.

In a team statement issued on Oct. 30, the Raptors said they “take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the league in its investigation of this matter as we work to determine the appropriate next steps for our team.”

The 23-year-old from Southaven, Miss., played at Ole Miss before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

Davis has played 23 games this season averaging 6.5 points per game while shooting .378 percent from three.