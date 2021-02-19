Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
City-operated clinics will be ready for mass vaccinations by April
by News Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2021 9:41 am EST
The City of Toronto continues to prepare for the mass arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.
The immunization task force has updated the status of its nine city-run clinics, which will be ready to open on or before April 1.
The clinics at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Malvern Community Centre and Toronto Congress Centre are already fully set up and Friday is the final day of set up for The Hangar.
Scarborough Town Centre will be setup next week, with the rest to follow.
The nine city operated vaccine clinics will be located at:
Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.
Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.
Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.
The Hangar, 75 Carl Hall Rd.
Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr.
Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall
Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave.
North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W.
Carmine Stefano Community Centre, 3100 Weston Rd.
Coun. Joe Cressy says when the vaccine supply is available, they will all be ready to open.
Once fully operational, these clinics will be open seven days a week, for nine hours a day. It is estimated that more than 120,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered each week.
