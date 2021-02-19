Toronto applies for court injunction on illegal structures in City parks

The City of Toronto has gone to court to stop people from building what it calls unsafe wooden structures and dropping them on City property, including parks.

In a statement, Toronto officials say the structures are not legal dwellings and are unsafe and that they’re attempting to get a court injunction.

“There are numerous safety risks that exist in encampments including fires, gasoline generators, propane tanks, overdose, and lack of access to water and sanitation,” said the City.

The move follows a deadly fire at a park near Adelaide and Power Street on Wednesday.

A homeless man was found dead inside a wooden shed-like structure.

The City says there have been at least two other fires involving wooden structures – one in December in Moss Park and one last month at Holy Trinity Church.

In 2020, Toronto Fire Services responded to 253 fires in encampments – a 250 percent increase over the same period in 2019.

“Fires in encampments pose not only a danger to those living in encampments but also to first responders and the broader community.”

There are now renewed calls for change to the way the City treats homeless residents.

Lorraine Lam, an outreach worker with Sanctuary Ministries Toronto, said many people living outside have nowhere to go.

“This is a huge failure by the city,” Lam said.

“These encampments are last resorts, no one is celebrating living outside and this points to the deeper issue of the housing unaffordability crisis.”

So far this year there have been 27 fires in encampments.

The City says it’s taking urgent action on creating and opening affordable homes with support services for those exiting homelessness.

Since mid-December, the City confirmed it has opened 220 affordable, supportive homes at 11 Macey Ave., 321 Dovercourt Rd., and 389 Church Street.