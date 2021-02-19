Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CGI to buy back 4.2 million shares from Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 19, 2021 7:24 am EST
Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 7:28 am EST
MONTREAL — CGI Inc. has signed a deal to buy back and cancel 4.2 million of its class-A subordinate voting shares from the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec for $400 million.
The technology consulting company says it will pay $95.13 per share, a slight discount to where the shares closed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday at $98.07.
CGI says the transaction will be made in connection with a periodic portfolio rebalancing by CDPQ.
The Quebec pension fund manager will continue to hold 27.2 million class-A shares, representing a 10.9 per cent stake in the company.
The share repurchase will be made under CGI’s normal course issuer bid.
By buying back its shares, a company reduces its equity base, spreading profits over fewer shares. That increases its earnings per share, a key ratio used to determine a company’s financial health.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GIB.A)
The Canadian Press
