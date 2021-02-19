Loading articles...

Canada-US border closed to non-essential travel until at least March 21

Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 9:54 pm EST

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair listens to a speaker during a news conference Tuesday June 9, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced late Friday that the closure has been extended to March 21 — precisely one year after the world’s longest undefended border was first shut down to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, the closure has been extended month by month.

With more contagious variants of the coronavirus spreading across the continent, Friday’s extension is unlikely to be the last.

Blair tweeted that the government will continue to base its decisions on the border “on the best public health advice to keep Canadians safe.”

The border has remained open for essential travel throughout the pandemic in a bid to avoid disrupting the flow of food, medical supplies and other crucial goods between the two countries.

The federal government has also released a list of approved hotels returning travelers can quarantine at.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press

