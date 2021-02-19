Loading articles...

California man charged with trying to help terrorist group

Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 10:44 pm EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Russian man has been charged in California with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization, authorities said Friday.

Murat Kurashev, 34, of Sacramento was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. He is in custody and could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Kurashev, a Russian national, was arrested by the FBI. The indictment accuses him of attempting to provide “material support or resources,” including financial support, to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

However, the indictment didn’t contain any details.

The group, also known as the “Organization for the Liberation of the Levant,” is a militant group that aims to overthrow the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The group has conducted suicide bombings and the United States has designated it as a foreign terrorist organization.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:06 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: Lake effect snow from Lake Huron making it into #Toronto now, tapering off this evening...trace-1 cm
Latest Weather
Read more