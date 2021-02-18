US home construction fell falls 6% in January but permits up

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Feb 18, 2021 8:46 am EST
Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 8:58 am EST
FILE - This Sept. 24, 2020 file photo shows a new home under construction in Houston. The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing rose 6.2% in November on a seasonally adjusted basis. Housing starts rose 1.2%, and are up 12.8% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, Dec. 17, to an annualized rate of 1.547 million. .(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction fell 6% in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.
Last month’s decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million units in January, compared with 1.68 million in December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Single-family construction starts dropped 12.2% while construction of apartment units rose 16.2%.
Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, were up 10.4% in January to an annual rate of 1.88 million units.