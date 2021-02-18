Loading articles...

Russia expels Estonian diplomat in retaliatory step

Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

Russia is expelling a diplomat from Estonia in retaliation for the Baltic country’s expulsion of a Russian envoy.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman said Thursday that the Estonian ambassador was informed of the move at a meeting where Russia protested the expulsion of its diplomat.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Russian who was expelled had worked on cultural and educational issues in Estonia. She did not specify the responsibilities of the Estonian who was declared persona non grata in Russia.

Estonia, a former Soviet republic, is uneasy about the influence of its giant neighbour, while Russia bristles at Estonia’s NATO membership and its criticism of Russia on human rights and democracy.

Moscow, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
SB 427 south of Rathburn in the express - watch out for debris across all lanes. MTO crews are on the way to clean…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 34 minutes ago
Another round of snow for the GTA! Heads up for the areas under the advisory as some lake effect squalls could brin…
Latest Weather
Read more