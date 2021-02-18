Loading articles...

Review: Winterpills frontman does it all well on solo album

Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 12:44 pm EST

This cover image released by Signature Sounds shows "Oceans Hiding In Oceans" by Philip B. Price. (Signature Sounds via AP)

Philip B. Price, “Oceans Hiding In Oceans” (Signature Sounds)

The title is apt. Pandemic lockdown transformed Winterpills frontman Philip B. Price into a one-man band on “Oceans Hiding In Oceans,” and yet there’s impressive depth and variety to the sea of sound he generates.

Price played all the instruments at his home studio in Massachusetts, including keyboards, synthesizers, drums and guitars, both electric and acoustic. He also sang all vocals, and the 11 tunes wisely spotlight his arresting tenor, which is handsome at either end of his register, as octave intervals show.

Price’s sources of pop inspiration span decades and genres. “First Hail” could be a British folk relic, while “Me and the Stars” rides atop gurgling synths. “Paleflower” combines guitar riffs with handclaps, the percolating “Little Bell” pauses for turntable scratching and the druggy “Forever Vines” recalls a bad trip involving a disgraced Florida golfer. It’s all especially entertaining through headphones.

From isolation Price sings about deceit, delusion and disconnection, but also devotion and discovery, with the ocean a metaphor for our brain and the world. “We were left alone, on the edge of finding out,” he sings. That sounds right.

Steven Wine, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB 401 app. Liverpool collectors - two right lanes remain closed for vehicle fire cleanup, delays have ease…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:44 AM
Retweeted @680NEWStraffic: Snow is beginning to accumulate along portions of the QEW, 403, and 407 in Oakville and Mississauga. Be prepared for ch…
Latest Weather
Read more