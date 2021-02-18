Premier Ford hopeful 7-Eleven will sell alcohol in Ontario

The Premier is hopeful the licenses will be approved, and Ontarians will be able to purchase alcohol at any 7-Eleven.

Premier Doug Ford said he’s hopeful 7-Eleven will be able to expand their operations in the province.

NEW – Asked about 7-Eleven applying for liquor licenses to sell alcohol in its Ontario stores, Premier Ford says "That's going to be up to AGCO but we want to have convenience for the people here in Ontario" He also confirms he met with the 7/11 COO last year. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) February 18, 2021

Premier Ford has confirmed that he met with the chief operating officer of convenience store chain at 7-Eleven during a trip to Texas in February of 2020. The news comes as the chain has applied for liquor licenses for 61 of its Ontario locations, to serve beer and wine for customers to drink in the stores.

Asked about this, Ford said “ That’s going to be up to AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario) but we want to have convenience for the people here in Ontario.” “Our ultimate goal is to have more convenience and choice for the people, if they want to go and pick a 6 pack up somewhere that would be great.”

He adds “I encourage 7-Eleven please come and expand here in Ontario.” He made the comments while touring a construction site in Toronto that will be used to deploy rapid tests for workers.