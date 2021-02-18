Loading articles...

Premier Ford hopeful 7-Eleven will sell alcohol in Ontario

Doug Ford shacks some buck a beer beer. Premier Doug Ford, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Finance of Ontario, Christine Hogarth MPP Etobicke Lakeshore and Kevin Meens of Cool Beer Brewing Company tour the brewery and meet the media to celebrate the kick-off of Buck-a-Beer, Aug. 27, 2018. GETTY IMAGES/The Toronto Star/Rene Johnston
Summary

Premier Ford confirmed he met with the convenience store company while in Texas one year ago.

61 Ontario locations have applied for liquor licenses with the AGCO.

The Premier is hopeful the licenses will be approved, and Ontarians will be able to purchase alcohol at any 7-Eleven.

Premier Doug Ford said he’s hopeful 7-Eleven will be able to expand their operations in the province.

 

Premier Ford has confirmed that he met with the chief operating officer of convenience store chain at 7-Eleven during a trip to Texas in February of 2020. The news comes as the chain has applied for liquor licenses for 61 of its Ontario locations, to serve beer and wine for customers to drink in the stores.

Asked about this, Ford said “ That’s going to be up to AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario) but we want to have convenience for the people here in Ontario.” “Our ultimate goal is to have more convenience and choice for the people, if they want to go and pick a 6 pack up somewhere that would be great.”

He adds “I encourage 7-Eleven please come and expand here in Ontario.” He made the comments while touring a construction site in Toronto that will be used to deploy rapid tests for workers.

