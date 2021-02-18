Loading articles...

Peel Police investigating possible bomb threat at Sheridan Centre

Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 1:22 pm EST

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown in a 2020 Twitter photo. (FILE/TWITTER/@PEELPOLICE)

Peel Regional Police have evacuated the Sheridan Centre mall in Mississauga after receiving a call about a potential bomb threat.

Constable Danny Marttini of Peel Regional Police says they received a message around 11:40 Thursday morning for a possible explosive device inside the mall. Police headed to the scene, and proceeded to evacuate the mall.

They have since secured the area at Erin Mills Parkway near the Queen Elizabeth Way, and are preventing any others from entering the building while they conduct their investigation.

Constable Marttini adds they’ve brought in the bomb-sniffing dogs to investigate, and are working as quickly as possible to confirm if there is an active threat.

