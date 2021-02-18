One year after the Wet’suwet’en protests

In today’s Big Story podcast, in February 2020, RCMP officers raided Wet’suwet’en camps along the route of the $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C that plans to transport natural gas through Indigenous territory. Police arrested dozens of Indigenous people, including seven matriarchs gathered to pray for missing and murdered Indigenous women, who refused to cede their land for development. The events led to protests of solidarity across the country but little has changed in the time since. So how do the people of Wet’suwet’en carry on? And what happens next in the clash between the oil and gas industry and Indigenous communities?

