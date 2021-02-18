Loading articles...

MTY Food Group reports $20.1M Q4 profit, revenue falls to $127.2M

Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 7:28 am EST

MONTREAL — MTY Food Group Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit edged lower compared with a year ago as COVID-19 restrictions weighed on its revenue.

The restaurant franchising company says it earned a net profit attributable to shareholders of $20.1 million or 81 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30, down from $20.7 million or 83 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $127.2 million from $156.8 million.

MTY says system sales for the quarter in Canada were down 30 per cent as it was hit by a wave of restrictions related to the pandemic in Quebec and Ontario.

System sales in the U.S. for the fourth quarter rose four per cent, while international system sales fell 40 per cent.

The company behind more than 80 brands including Thai Express, Tiki-Ming, Tutti Frutti and Valentine said 338 locations were temporarily closed at the end of the quarter because of the pandemic, while 408 were closed as of Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first Feb. 18, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MTY)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 ramp to Lakeridge - we have two problems on the ramp. The right lane is blocked with a collision at the star…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:49 AM
Snow squall WATCH ENDED for #Toronto and the west end of the GTA and REPLACED with WINTER WX TRAVEL ADVISORY as of…
Latest Weather
Read more