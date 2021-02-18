Loading articles...

Founder of SanRemo Bakery in Etobicoke has died from COVID-19

Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 8:07 pm EST

Bagels are shown at Fairmount Bagel in Montreal, Tuesday, September 2, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

The founder of an iconic Etobicoke bakery has died from COVID-19.

SanRemo Bakery posted on its Instagram account that founder, Natale Bozzo, died after spending more than six weeks in hospital.

The 75-year-old was reportedly in good health before he caught the virus.

Bozzo opened SanRemo Bakery in 1969 with his brothers, and eventually retired, passing the bakery down to his three sons.

SanRemo closed for two weeks last month after some baking staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The bakery says the store has gone through a thorough deep-clean and the affected staff were working off hours and had no contact with customers.

 

 

Remembering Natale Bozzo

After the news broke out Thursday evening about Bozzo, some took to social media to remember the beloved baker.

 

|
