Founder of SanRemo Bakery in Etobicoke has died from COVID-19

The founder of an iconic Etobicoke bakery has died from COVID-19.

SanRemo Bakery posted on its Instagram account that founder, Natale Bozzo, died after spending more than six weeks in hospital.

The 75-year-old was reportedly in good health before he caught the virus.

Bozzo opened SanRemo Bakery in 1969 with his brothers, and eventually retired, passing the bakery down to his three sons.

SanRemo closed for two weeks last month after some baking staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The bakery says the store has gone through a thorough deep-clean and the affected staff were working off hours and had no contact with customers.

Remembering Natale Bozzo

After the news broke out Thursday evening about Bozzo, some took to social media to remember the beloved baker.

Natale was a great man with an incredible story, who alongside his wife Nicoletta raised an amazing family. My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and all of the people who’s lives he touched over the years. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Wh9Hf5Zd3E — Mark Grimes (@Mark_Grimes) February 18, 2021

My sincere condolences on the passing of Natale Bozzo. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bozzo family. We have lost a legend. @SanRemoBakeryTO is one of my favourite Etobicoke bakeries. — Bonnie Crombie ???????? (@BonnieCrombie) February 19, 2021