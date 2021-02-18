Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
First Bitcoin ETF in North America debuts on TSX as cryptocurrency prices surge
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 18, 2021 10:43 am EST
Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 10:58 am EST
A sign advertises a Bitcoin automated teller machine, ATM, at a shop in Halifax on Wednesday, February 4, 2020. Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency which isn’t controlled by a central bank or agency. Bitcoin is created, distributed, traded and stored with the use of a decentralized ledger system known as blockchain. These transactions are transparent and secure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
TORONTO — North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.
The ETF, developed by Toronto-based Purpose Investments, was approved for trading last week by the Ontario Securities Commission.
Purpose’s ETF is the first of two Bitcoin ETFs expected to launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange this week.
The ETFs will allow retail investors to gain access to Bitcoin investments without actually owning the asset directly.
The launch of Purpose’s ETF comes amid a surge in the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of around C$66,500 on Wednesday.
Regulators had previously held off on approving a Bitcoin ETF, citing the potential for market manipulation and concerns about how to store the assets securely.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.