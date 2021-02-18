Durham Police arrest man in human trafficking investigation

Durham Regional Police have arrested and charged a man for human trafficking.

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, an 18 year old woman came forward saying the accused forced her into the sex trade industry, after meeting her through an online classifieds ad. The suspect allegedly exploited her across the GTA.

Steven Ponce, 29 of Oshawa, is facing several charges, including:

Assault

Mischief Under $5,000

Material Benefit from Sexual Services

Material Benefit from Trafficking Person Over 18

Procuring Person to Provide Sexual Services

Trafficking Persons by Exercising Control

Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration

Procuring/Exercise Control

He was held for a bail hearing today, and police have released his photo to ensure there are no other victims.

Durham Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at Detective Constable Chapman of the Human Trafficking Unit 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5604.