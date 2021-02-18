Loading articles...

Durham Police arrest man in human trafficking investigation

A May 2020 file photo of a Durham Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/Tony Fera/CityNews Toronto)

Durham Regional Police have arrested and charged a man for human trafficking.

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, an 18 year old woman came forward saying the accused forced her into the sex trade industry, after meeting her through an online classifieds ad. The suspect allegedly exploited her across the GTA.

Steven Ponce, 29 of Oshawa, is facing several charges, including:

  • Assault
  • Mischief Under $5,000
  • Material Benefit from Sexual Services
  • Material Benefit from Trafficking Person Over 18
  • Procuring Person to Provide Sexual Services
  • Trafficking Persons by Exercising Control
  • Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration
  • Procuring/Exercise Control

 

He was held for a bail hearing today, and police have released his photo to ensure there are no other victims.

Durham Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at Detective Constable Chapman of the Human Trafficking Unit 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5604.

