Deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Roberta Place LTC home declared over
by News Staff
Posted Feb 18, 2021 12:18 pm EST
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Roberta Place Long-Term Care in Barrie, ON on Jan. 8, 2021. GOOGLE STREET VIEW
One of the province’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks has been declared over.
Both Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and Jarlette Health Services confirm the outbreak at Roberta Place long-term care home in Barrie is officially over as of Thursday.
The outbreak was one of the most significant in the province — responsible for 70 resident deaths, according to provincial numbers.
Public health officials have said
the more infectious B.1.1.7 variant was behind the spread of the virus at the home. More than 200 people, residents and staff, were infected.
“Today’s announcement is one of both reflection and promise,” says David Jarlette, President of Roberta Place.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to extend to all those who have been impacted by the tragedy of this outbreak and the aggressive and relentless variant at its core.”
A statement from the home says despite the end of the outbreak Roberta Place will continue to focus its efforts on the health and safety of residents .
The home is facing a
proposed class-action lawsuit, residents' family members allege their loved ones had been neglected by the home's management and staff.
