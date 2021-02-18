Loading articles...

COVID-19 variant confirmed in Toronto's homeless shelter system

Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 7:06 am EST

The Toronto pilot project is targeting homeless seniors living in shelters, as well as those with a higher risk of having COVID-19-related complications. Nick Fewings

COVID-19 variants have now made their way into Toronto’s shelter system.

The city’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa confirmed Wednesday there is now more than one COVID-19 case involving a variant in a city shelter, though she did not provide specifics about which shelter, or which variant of concern.

De Villa did say it is a concerning development to have a more transmissible strain in a congregate setting, like homeless shelters.

“The team at Toronto Public Health is constantly working with our colleagues in the shelter support and housing administration,” says de Villa. “In any shelter setting where there is a COVID-19 case variant or otherwise.”

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks in seven city shelters – and a total of 115 cases among residents and staff.

On Wednesday, de Villa announced she has written to Ontario’s medical officer of health to ask for Toronto to stay under lockdown and stay-at-home measures until at least March 9.

“The variants of concern mean we face a deceptively dangerous situation,” she said. “Right now, the case count numbers don’t look so bad. They don’t sound bad. But today’s variant count is the tip of an iceberg.”

According to the latest provincial modelling data released last week, the UK variant (B.1.1.7) likely accounted for 10 per cent of current cases at that time, the data suggests the variant will soon become the dominant strain of the virus.

