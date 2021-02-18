Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
COVID-19 variant confirmed in Toronto's homeless shelter system
by News Staff
Posted Feb 18, 2021 7:03 am EST
Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 7:06 am EST
The Toronto pilot project is targeting homeless seniors living in shelters, as well as those with a higher risk of having COVID-19-related complications. Nick Fewings
COVID-19 variants have now made their way into Toronto’s shelter system.
The city’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa confirmed Wednesday there is now more than one COVID-19 case involving a variant in a city shelter, though she did not provide specifics about which shelter, or which variant of concern.
De Villa did say it is a concerning development to have a more transmissible strain in a congregate setting, like homeless shelters.
“The team at Toronto Public Health is constantly working with our colleagues in the shelter support and housing administration,” says de Villa. “In any shelter setting where there is a COVID-19 case variant or otherwise.”
“The variants of concern mean we face a deceptively dangerous situation,” she said. “Right now, the case count numbers don’t look so bad. They don’t sound bad. But today’s variant count is the tip of an iceberg.”
According to the latest provincial modelling data released last week, the UK variant (B.1.1.7) likely accounted for 10 per cent of current cases at that time, the data suggests the variant will soon become the dominant strain of the virus.