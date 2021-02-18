Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Cost of mandatory quarantine for newly arrived refugees to be covered by government
by Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 18, 2021 1:38 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 1:44 pm EST
The airport hotel is shown as people walk outside with their luggage at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Canadian government might make it mandatory that all international travellers arriving in Canada must quarantine at the airport isolation hotel while waiting for the COVID-19 test results. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
OTTAWA — Newly arriving refugees will have the cost of their mandatory hotel quarantines covered by the federal government.
The federal government is also covering the cost of mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival.
As of Monday, most incoming travellers to Canada are required to stay for up to three nights in government-approved hotels while they await the results of COVID-19 tests.
The new rules are meant to guard against further spread of COVID-19 and discourage travel.
But the fact travellers must pay out of pocket had refugee groups in particular concerned about how they’d find the money.
Despite widespread travel restrictions, refugees do continue to arrive in Canada — about 9,000 came in 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.