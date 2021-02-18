Loading articles...

Cost of mandatory quarantine for newly arrived refugees to be covered by government

Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 1:44 pm EST

The airport hotel is shown as people walk outside with their luggage at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Canadian government might make it mandatory that all international travellers arriving in Canada must quarantine at the airport isolation hotel while waiting for the COVID-19 test results. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

OTTAWA — Newly arriving refugees will have the cost of their mandatory hotel quarantines covered by the federal government. 

The federal government is also covering the cost of mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival.

As of Monday, most incoming travellers to Canada are required to stay for up to three nights in government-approved hotels while they await the results of COVID-19 tests.

The new rules are meant to guard against further spread of COVID-19 and discourage travel. 

But the fact travellers must pay out of pocket had refugee groups in particular concerned about how they’d find the money. 

Despite widespread travel restrictions, refugees do continue to arrive in Canada — about 9,000 came in 2020. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Collision WB 403 west of Erin Mills blocking the HOV lane and ramp lane. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Retweeted @CityNatasha: Fully into snow west downtown #Toronto now. Live weather from our @680NEWSweather team every 10 minutes on @680NEWS to kee…
Latest Weather
Read more