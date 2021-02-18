Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
3 new national scenic byways designated in Maine
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 18, 2021 2:15 am EST
Last Updated Feb 18, 2021 at 2:28 am EST
STACYVILLE, Maine — The federal government has designated three new National Scenic Byways in Maine in an attempt to draw tourism dollars.
The U.S.’s “America’s Byways” program has designated dozens of roads over the years to try to encourage visitors and economic activity. Republican Sen. Susan Collins said the new Maine designations include Katahdin Woods and Waters Scenic Byway in northern Maine, St. John Valley Cultural/Fish River Scenic Byway in northeastern Maine and Bold Coast Scenic Byway in Down East Maine.
Collins said Wednesday the designations “will help to spur much-needed economic activity and encourage more people to experience the beauty throughout our state.” Collins encouraged the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the designations.
Maine is also home to three other National Scenic Byways and the Acadia All-American Road.
The Associated Press
