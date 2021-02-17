Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wholesale prices surge 1.3% in January, led by energy spike
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Feb 17, 2021 8:51 am EST
Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 8:58 am EST
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices surged 1.3% in January, pushed higher by a big jump in energy costs.
The bigger-than-expected increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 2009, according to the Labor Department on Wednesday. It followed much milder inflation readings of 0.3% in December and 0.1% in November.
The big jump, which reflected higher costs for energy and services, left wholesale prices rising over the past 12 months by 1.7%, the largest 12-month increase in a year. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food, rose 1.2% in January, and 2% over the past 12 months.