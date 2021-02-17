Loading articles...

Two dead after house fire in Halton Hills; fire marshal investigating

Halton regional police say that two people were found dead in a house fire early this morning.

Police say emergency services were called to the home in the community of Georgetown in Halton Hills, Ont., at 5:35 a.m.

The house was already engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene.

Halton Hills firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police say they’re investigating the cause of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

