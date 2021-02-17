Loading articles...

Tech sector leads broad decline on Toronto stock market, U.S. markets also down

Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in early trading in a broad-based decline led by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 212.11 points at 18,280.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 94.79 points at 31,427.96. The S&P 500 index was down 26.01 points at 3,906.58, while the Nasdaq composite was down 121.29 points at 13,926.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.51 cents US compared with 78.84 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was down 24 cents at US$59.81 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.10 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$20.20 at US$1,778.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

