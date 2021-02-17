Loading articles...

Russian cargo ship docks at International Space Station

Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 7:14 am EST

In this photo provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Progress MS-16 cargo blasts off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Russian Progress MS-16 cargo ship blasted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan and reached a designated orbit en route to the International Space Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian cargo ship docked at the International Space Station Wednesday with a load of supplies.

The Progress MS-16 cargo ship, which blasted off Monday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, has delivered water, propellant and other supplies to the orbiting outpost.

The station’s crew guided the ship to moor at the station in manual mode at 0627 GMT (1:27 a.m. EST) following a last-minute glitch in the automated docking system.

The space station is now operated by NASA’s Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi; and Russian Space Agency Roscosmos’ Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 at Victoria Park collectors, and SB Victoria Park ramp to EB 401. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:14 AM
As of 3am #Toronto YYZ was -16°C. Coldest morning low so far this season but milder air is in the long range. Next…
Latest Weather
Read more