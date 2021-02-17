Researchers celebrate birth of orca to endangered southern resident population

Researchers are cautiously celebrating the birth of a new addition to the endangered southern resident killer whale population.

The Center for Whale Research in Washington says a baby orca named L125 was added to the killer whale family.

Three separate pods make up the endangered southern residents: K, J and L, which travel mostly off the coasts of British Columbia, Washington and Oregon.

The organization says the calf, which is about a month-and-a-half old, seems healthy and is the mother’s fourth offspring.

The mother, L86, had two calves that did not survive — L112 was killed by blunt force trauma during military exercises in 2012 while L120 died the year of its arrival in 2014, and the new baby has one brother born in 2005.

The organization also says that the other calves born into J pod last year seem to be doing well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021

