RCMP charge Alberta man accused of threatening Conservative MP David Yurdiga
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 17, 2021 11:25 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 11:28 pm EST
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — RCMP in Fort McMurray, Alta., say they have arrested a man accused of threatening Conservative member of Parliament David Yurdiga.
Police say they took action after receiving a complaint from the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms at the House of Commons.
RCMP say Bradley Love of Fort McMurray is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and making an indecent telephone call with intent to alarm.
Love, who is 62, has been released from custody and is to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on March 17.
RCMP say Parliament Hill Security has taken measures to ensure the safety of Yurdiga and his staff.
Yurdiga represents the riding of Fort McMurray — Cold Lake.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021
The Canadian Press
