Loading articles...

RCMP charge Alberta man accused of threatening Conservative MP David Yurdiga

Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 11:28 pm EST

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — RCMP in Fort McMurray, Alta., say they have arrested a man accused of threatening Conservative member of Parliament David Yurdiga.

Police say they took action after receiving a complaint from the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms at the House of Commons.

RCMP say Bradley Love of Fort McMurray is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and making an indecent telephone call with intent to alarm.

Love, who is 62, has been released from custody and is to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on March 17. 

RCMP say Parliament Hill Security has taken measures to ensure the safety of Yurdiga and his staff.

Yurdiga represents the riding of Fort McMurray — Cold Lake. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:10 PM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: McNicoll Ave & Hines Dr - reports of a driver/vehicle into a fence and a pole - police responding - unknown i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:47 PM
Wednesday #weatherminute. Timing and forecast snow for #Toronto tomorrow
Latest Weather
Read more