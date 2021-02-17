Loading articles...

Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 3:58 pm EST

PHILADELPHIA — At least seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia, police said.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighbourhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively. No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims.

Six were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions and the severity of their injuries weren’t immediately available.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB QEW at Winston Churchill. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:19 PM
Snow Squall Watch issued for Thursday. Stay off the roads tomorrow if you can...it's gonna be nasty
Latest Weather
Read more