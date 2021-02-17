Peel, York students return to classrooms as in-person learning resumes across the GTA

In-person classes have resumed this week at the three GTA, COVID-19 hotspots where schools had yet to reopen.

School boards in Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region were set to welcome back students on Tuesday after a stretch of online learning that began in January as part of a provincial lockdown.

Students in Peel and York were forced to wait another day before heading back to class after a significant winter storm pummeled the GTA on Tuesday morning.

In Toronto, classes were held in-person in Catholic and public school boards, though no transportation was provided.

The three regions are the last in Ontario to have students return to physical classrooms — the province has allowed other regions to reopen gradually over the last few weeks.

Ontario says it’s introducing new measures to continue to protect students and staff against COVID-19 in the classroom, including, but not limited to province-wide access, in consultation with the local PHU, to targeted asymptomatic testing for students and staff, as well as mandatory masking requirement for students in Grades 1-3 and masking requirement for Grades 1-12 outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Provincial modelling presented last week said new, more infectious variants of the virus were poised to become prevalent and would cause cases to rise this month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Tuesday that new measures – including the expansion of an asymptomatic testing initiative, stricter masking rules for younger students, and a COVID-19 screening form – should help keep cases low in the province’s schools.

But he also called on school communities – in particular, high school students – to avoid mingling outside of schools to prevent the more infectious variants from spreading.

“We know we can keep schools open and safe,” Lecce said in an interview. “But it does require … the partnership of all of us because given that historically higher rate of positivity amongst high school kids, it’s going to require a real collective commitment to not congregate.”

He said the province is asking students and staff to “respect the cohorts” of student groups and not gather together outside their classes.

The Education Ministry reported that 50,000 asymptomatic tests are available for use on a voluntary basis across public health units this week, including at 40 schools in Toronto. Their deployment falls to local public health units, and an exact figure on tests deployed to date wasn’t yet available on Tuesday.

In a memo to the chairs of Ontario school boards, Lecce ordered Tuesday that asymptomatic tests be carried out in at least five percent of schools every week, starting Feb. 22 in schools outside Toronto, York, and Peel.

“If we need to ramp that up even further we’ll ramp that up,” said Premier Doug Ford. “(Students) need to get back in the classroom and learn in class.”

The requirement took effect in those three regions on Tuesday.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Ryan Bird said the board was happy to welcome people back on Tuesday after a long, emotionally difficult break for some students.

There are some new routines in place today, Bird said, including the updated mask rules and stricter screening that requires students to stay home if anyone in the household is showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The board is also assisting with the asymptomatic testing pilot run by Toronto Public Health by sending out forms and information to guardians at eligible schools.

“It certainly is not normal,” Bird said of the return to classes during the pandemic. “Our job is to make it as normal as we can, given the circumstances.”

With files from the Canadian Press