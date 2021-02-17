Winter wallop Round 2: Snow squall watch issued for parts of GTA ahead of another storm

Mother nature isn’t going down without a fight.

Environment Canada has issued a “Snow Squall Watch” for parts of the GTA ahead of a second round of snow.

Toronto, Peel, and Halton regions are under the watch, which is calling for snow squalls to develop over the west end of Lake Ontario tomorrow morning and last through Thursday night.

Snow Squall Watch issued for Thursday. Stay off the roads tomorrow if you can…it's gonna be nasty #onstorm pic.twitter.com/c3GUkw8L4K — Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) February 17, 2021

Environment Canada says the system has the potential to produce 15 cm of snow in 12 hours.

“Current indications suggest that the snow squalls could affect shoreline areas from Toronto Island to Burlington as well as areas inland,” Environment Canada said.

“Motorists should be prepared for possible winter driving conditions, especially along the QEW and portions of highway 403 and 407 on Thursday.”

Most of the Golden Horseshoe is expected to see anywhere from 5-10 cm, but localized totals of 10-20 cm are possible between Burlington and Mississauga.

680 NEWS meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says “the PM commute will be worse than the morning… some spots will see 15-plus cm, especially Toronto and westwards.”

The snow should taper off by Friday morning.

A winter storm took hold of the GTA and much of Southern Ontario Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

This disrupted the reopening of schools in three Ontario COVID-19 hot spots where in-person classes were set to resume.

In the U.S., utility crews raced Wednesday to restore power to nearly 3.4 million customers who were still without electricity in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm, and another blast of ice and snow threatened to sow more chaos.

The latest storm front was expected to bring more hardship to states that are unaccustomed to such frigid weather — parts of Texas, Arkansas, and the Lower Mississippi Valley — before moving into the Northeast on Thursday.

With files from The Associated Press