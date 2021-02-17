Loading articles...

Online sales soar in 4th quarter for retailer Ahold Delhaize

Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 4:14 am EST

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Online sales at retailer Ahold Delhaize soared nearly 72% in the final quarter of 2020, the company said Wednesday, as the global pandemic forced many customers to shop from home.

Global net sales at the multinational that owns the Stop & Shop, Food Lion and Hannaford stores in the United States rose by nearly 13% to 19.6 billion euros ($23.7 billion).

The company recorded a 9 million euro net loss for the quarter, mainly due to previously announced U.S. pension plan withdrawal and settlement agreements totalling 841 million euros.

CEO Frans Muller paid tribute to staff for their work during the pandemic, which he said “created unprecedented challenges for the Ahold Delhaize brands.”

The company said that the COVID-19 pandemic “continues to create significant uncertainty in 2021.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:51 AM
#CityStreets: McCowan and Lawrence remains blocked for downed wires.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s a quieter but cold weather day today. Some snow returns Thursday/Friday ❄️ and Sunday…
Latest Weather
Read more