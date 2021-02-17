Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Facebook blocks Australians from accessing news on platform
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 17, 2021 3:05 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 3:14 pm EST
CANBERRA, Australia — Facebook has announced it has blocked Australians from viewing and sharing news on the platform because of proposed laws in the country to make digital giants pay for journalism.
Australian publishers can continue to publish news content on Facebook, but links and posts can’t be viewed or shared by Australian audiences, the U.S.-based company said in a statement.
Australian users cannot share Australian or international news.
International users outside Australia also cannot share Australian news.
The announcement comes a day after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described as “very promising” negotiations between Facebook and Google with Australian media companies.
The Australian Parliament is debating proposed laws that would make the two platforms strike deals to pay for Australian news.
Both platforms have condemned the proposed laws an unworkable. Google has also threatened to remove its search engine from the country.
The Associated Press
