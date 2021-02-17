Loading articles...

Facebook blocks Australians from accessing news on platform

Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 3:14 pm EST

CANBERRA, Australia — Facebook has announced it has blocked Australians from viewing and sharing news on the platform because of proposed laws in the country to make digital giants pay for journalism.

Australian publishers can continue to publish news content on Facebook, but links and posts can’t be viewed or shared by Australian audiences, the U.S.-based company said in a statement.

Australian users cannot share Australian or international news.

International users outside Australia also cannot share Australian news.

The announcement comes a day after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described as “very promising” negotiations between Facebook and Google with Australian media companies.

The Australian Parliament is debating proposed laws that would make the two platforms strike deals to pay for Australian news.

Both platforms have condemned the proposed laws an unworkable. Google has also threatened to remove its search engine from the country.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision WB 401 at Keele express - right lane closed. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 45 minutes ago
Good model consensus re: location of heaviest snow (darkest shade)that will fall Thursday am through Friday 8am (24…
Latest Weather
Read more