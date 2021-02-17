Watch: Ford accused of directing 'misogynistic' remark at NDP leader Andrea Horwath

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being criticized for directing what’s being called a “misogynistic” remark towards the head of the Opposition.

During a legislative session Wednesday, Ford told NDP Leader Andrea Horwath that listening to her and her criticism of his government was like hearing “nails on a chalkboard.”

Video of Premier Ford saying that listening to NDP leader Andrea Horwath was like “Nails on a chalkboard” pic.twitter.com/qnZQgNPYSA — Richard Southern (@richard680news) February 17, 2021

The comment was made during a heated exchange as Horwath pressed Ford on his government’s pandemic response.

“Speaker, this Premier always goes to the worst, worst places when he doesn’t like the questions that the Opposition is asking,” Horwath shot back.

The remark drew condemnation from other opposition politicians including from the Green party leader Mike Schreiner, who called the comment “misogynistic.”

Liberal house leader John Fraser called the comment “unacceptable” and said Ford should apologize.

Horwath says Ford owes an apology to the people of Ontario, not her.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday that the premier “has been unequivocal in saying there is no room for that type of language in the province of Ontario.”

This comes one day after things got heated during the first Question Period at Queen’s Park in two months.

On Tuesday, Fraser went right after Premier Doug Ford regarding the vaccine rollout in long-term care.

Ford strongly opposed, saying “We’re actually leading the entire country, bar none, no one is coming close to 59 percent of all second doses in Canada. In the entire country.”

On the issue of paid sick days, Premier Ford says he’s not budging on that because there is already a federal paid sick days program in place.

With files from The Canadian Press