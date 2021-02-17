CRA confirms several taxpayers locked out of online accounts for investigation

Don’t be surprised if you go on social media and see a lot of people complaining about not being able to access their online accounts with the Canada Revenue Agency.

The department confirms some taxpayers have had their emails removed from their accounts as a precautionary step for what a spokesperson describes as investigative work.

It’s not clear how many people are affected at this moment.

The CRA has not responded when asked how many accounts are being impacted or what this investigative work may be about.

The department says there has been no cyber security breach though they would not confirm if there was an attempted cyber attack of CRA systems.

Anyone impacted will get a letter in the mail informing them how to unlock their accounts.

Deanna Howlett, a resident of Mississauga, tells CityNews she was left frustrated and with many questions after being locked out and spending more than three hours waiting on hold with CRA before her call was disconnected.

“What’s going on with my account? Has someone stolen my identity? Is someone going to get my baby bonus?”

In the summer, a credential stuffing attack that affected tens of thousands of Canadians forced the CRA to temporarily shut down all of its online services.

The issue comes in the later half of the month when Canadians may be applying or getting ready to apply for COVID-19 benefits or other supports.