Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate climbs to 1.0%

Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 8:44 am EST

People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in a shopping mall in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the consumer price index rose 1.0 per cent compared with a year ago as the annual pace of inflation picked up.

The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 0.7 per cent in December.

Economists on average had expected a year-over-year increase of 0.9 per cent for January, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of Warden express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Quiet and cold today. Snow tomorrow starting with a thin band of lake effect for west end of the GTA and then syst…
Latest Weather
Read more