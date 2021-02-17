Loading articles...

Boy in Switzerland dies after homemade igloo collapses

Last Updated Feb 17, 2021 at 5:14 am EST

BERLIN — A 7-year-old boy has died in eastern Switzerland after a homemade igloo collapsed on him and his father, police said Wednesday.

The accident happened Tuesday in Tarasp in southeastern Switzerland. Police in Graubuenden canton (state) said the collapse buried the boy and his father under snow.

The father was able to extract himself and searched for his son with help from others. The boy was found after about 15 minutes and was flown to a hospital in Chur, where he died.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 407 east of Yonge - three right lanes are blocked with a collision. The EB 407 ramp to Yonge is also CLOSED. #EB407
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 54 minutes ago
As of 3am #Toronto YYZ was -16°C. Coldest morning low so far this season but milder air is in the long range. Next…
Latest Weather
Read more